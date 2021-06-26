Datamine Trading Up 4.7% This Week (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 26th. One Datamine coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000384 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine has a total market cap of $583,729.05 and $23,615.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Datamine has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.89 or 0.00251446 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000220 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000076 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001589 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.20 or 0.00791079 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004583 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Datamine Coin Profile

Datamine (DAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 4,850,287 coins. The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.