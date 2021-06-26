DAV Coin (DAV) Price Hits $0.0016

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. DAV Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and $1.09 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DAV Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00050539 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.96 or 0.00397806 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,905.73 or 0.99970166 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00007483 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00028818 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008141 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00011396 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00056071 BTC.

DAV Coin Profile

DAV Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork . The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

Buying and Selling DAV Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

