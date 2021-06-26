Dave Justice Sells 2,670 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CRO Dave Justice sold 2,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $117,907.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Dave Justice also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PagerDuty alerts:

On Tuesday, June 15th, Dave Justice sold 1,748 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $71,405.80.

PagerDuty stock opened at $45.11 on Friday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.57 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.91.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $63.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.05 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 21.75% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in PagerDuty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in PagerDuty by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in PagerDuty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in PagerDuty by 211.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PagerDuty from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI raised PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on PagerDuty in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.31.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.