David Hanna Purchases 78,046 Shares of Amaero International Ltd (ASX:3DA) Stock

Amaero International Ltd (ASX:3DA) insider David Hanna acquired 78,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.63 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,481.16 ($35,343.69).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.74, a current ratio of 13.35 and a quick ratio of 12.18.
About Amaero International
See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for Amaero International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amaero International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.