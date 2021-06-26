David Hanna Purchases 78,046 Shares of Amaero International Ltd (ASX:3DA) Stock

Amaero International Ltd (ASX:3DA) insider David Hanna acquired 78,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.63 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,481.16 ($35,343.69).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.74, a current ratio of 13.35 and a quick ratio of 12.18.

About Amaero International

Amaero International Ltd manufactures various large format complex components in metal using laser based additive manufacturing processes. It also provides research and development, contract manufacturing, tooling specialists, equipment sales and consumables, and training and maintenance services. It serves the aviation defence and space sectors, as well as the tool and die industries.

