DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.06

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.06 and traded as low as $5.70. DBV Technologies shares last traded at $5.73, with a volume of 47,647 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DBVT shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Societe Generale raised shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DBV Technologies S.A. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBVT. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 647.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 119,432 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 687.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,106 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 358,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 193,600 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

