DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.06 Million

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 26th. One DeepBrain Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded down 36.7% against the U.S. dollar. DeepBrain Chain has a market cap of $19.47 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003236 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001926 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00045223 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00052877 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Coin Profile

DeepBrain Chain is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org . The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain . DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

DeepBrain Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepBrain Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepBrain Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

