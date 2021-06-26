DeepOnion (ONION) Hits 1-Day Volume of $4,676.00

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00001024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $7.37 million and approximately $4,676.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006417 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00053743 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00036661 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000050 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,516,841 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.