DeGate Price Reaches $0.25 (DG)

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. In the last seven days, DeGate has traded down 26.5% against the US dollar. One DeGate coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000821 BTC on exchanges. DeGate has a total market cap of $19.16 million and approximately $27,124.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeGate Coin Profile

DeGate’s genesis date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,280,730 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

