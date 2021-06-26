Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Trading Down 0.4%

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL)’s share price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.99 and last traded at $13.99. 10,953 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 8,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.04.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.76.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. 23.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL)

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

