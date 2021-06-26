Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to announce ($1.46) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.03). Delta Air Lines posted earnings of ($4.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 67%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full year earnings of ($3.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.79) to ($2.40). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 249.42% and a negative net margin of 102.96%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on DAL. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 18.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 186,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after buying an additional 28,850 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,773,000. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,837,000 after buying an additional 1,682,597 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,178,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 12.9% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 66,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 7,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $44.43. 20,026,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,918,977. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.93. The company has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $52.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

