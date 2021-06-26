Desire (DSR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $45,775.88

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. During the last seven days, Desire has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar. Desire has a market cap of $45,775.88 and approximately $20,603.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Desire coin can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Desire alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,824.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,815.45 or 0.05704527 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $453.93 or 0.01426357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.71 or 0.00398135 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00124863 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.48 or 0.00611104 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.19 or 0.00387075 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00007492 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00039067 BTC.

Desire Profile

Desire (DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Desire’s official website is www.desire-crypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Desire is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Neoscrypt algorithm. It features a second layer of masternodes that process private and instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Desire

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Desire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Desire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Desire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Desire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.