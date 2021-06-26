Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UUGRY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. HSBC lowered United Utilities Group from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on United Utilities Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Utilities Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UUGRY opened at $28.12 on Tuesday. United Utilities Group has a twelve month low of $21.35 and a twelve month high of $29.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.22.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.2107 per share. This represents a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.02%.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

