Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ENGIY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Friday, May 21st. HSBC cut shares of Engie from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Engie in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Engie currently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Engie alerts:

ENGIY opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.01. Engie has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $16.81.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.