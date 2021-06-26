Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 44.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,370 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,287 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 50.9% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 59,426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,157 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DVN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $30.75 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.68.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $29.76 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.47.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -488.89%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.