Digitalcoin (DGC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $564,855.70

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. During the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $564,855.70 and $15.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,015.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,832.17 or 0.05722790 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $459.88 or 0.01436444 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.24 or 0.00400560 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00126321 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.72 or 0.00623833 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.09 or 0.00387586 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00007377 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00038858 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,504,773 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

