Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, July 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $35.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.18. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $35.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.00.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.77 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 4.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

