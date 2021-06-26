DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Sets New 12-Month High at $4.87

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$4.87 and last traded at C$4.80, with a volume of 41546 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.62.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut DIRTT Environmental Solutions from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.18. The company has a market cap of C$427.71 million and a PE ratio of -18.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.42.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$37.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$44.68 million. Sell-side analysts expect that DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

