disBalancer (DDOS) Market Cap Reaches $1.25 Million

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. disBalancer has a market cap of $1.25 million and $239,007.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, disBalancer has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One disBalancer coin can currently be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001575 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003200 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00044536 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00166545 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00096083 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000171 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,188.89 or 0.99710219 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002931 BTC.

disBalancer Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 2,970,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,542,102 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

disBalancer Coin Trading

