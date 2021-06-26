Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. cut its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 162.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth $30,000. 85.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $443,469.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,810.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $1,059,811.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,564.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DFS. Barclays boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.33.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $123.57 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $125.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.84.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

