Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.97 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) will post sales of $2.97 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Discovery’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.93 billion. Discovery posted sales of $2.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discovery will report full year sales of $12.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.87 billion to $12.47 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.14 billion to $13.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Discovery.

Get Discovery alerts:

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DISCA. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

Shares of DISCA traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.86. The stock had a trading volume of 6,852,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,042,670. Discovery has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $78.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,605 shares in the company, valued at $7,130,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 131,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,903,885 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DISCA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the first quarter worth about $1,274,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 6.8% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after buying an additional 9,808 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 37.3% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 9,915 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the first quarter worth about $1,297,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Article: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Discovery (DISCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.