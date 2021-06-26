Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard Sells 117,746 Shares

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 117,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.26, for a total transaction of C$6,741,912.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at C$57,258,100.

Geoffrey Peter Robillard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dollarama alerts:

On Wednesday, April 14th, Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 13,100 shares of Dollarama stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.23, for a total transaction of C$749,718.24.

On Monday, April 12th, Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 68,754 shares of Dollarama stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.06, for a total transaction of C$3,922,828.22.

Shares of DOL stock opened at C$56.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$55.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.90. Dollarama Inc. has a 12 month low of C$44.45 and a 12 month high of C$58.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,372.28.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.56. The firm had revenue of C$1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.10 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollarama Inc. will post 2.5599997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.0503 dividend. This is a boost from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.75%.

DOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$62.00 target price on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$61.00 target price on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.33.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.