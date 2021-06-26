Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 40.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,413 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Dover by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 13,087 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of Dover by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 450,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,735,000 after buying an additional 38,778 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth $9,652,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $149.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.56 and a fifty-two week high of $155.77.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.92%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.18.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

