DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Plans $0.83 Quarterly Dividend

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.825 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th.

DTE Energy has increased its dividend payment by 22.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. DTE Energy has a payout ratio of 61.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect DTE Energy to earn $7.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.4%.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $131.27 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $103.35 and a 12-month high of $145.43. The company has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.08.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $139.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 target price (up from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.79.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

