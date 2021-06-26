DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 67.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,695 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $803,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,558 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 591.4% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 18,681 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 394.4% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 42,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 34,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DTE shares. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DTE Energy from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price target (up from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.79.

DTE stock opened at $131.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.08. The firm has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.62. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $103.35 and a 52 week high of $145.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.