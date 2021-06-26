Duality Advisers LP Makes New $1.75 Million Investment in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 22,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,929.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $3,766,723.74. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 100,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,144,005.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.62.

CL stock opened at $81.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.29. The company has a market cap of $68.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.01. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

