Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 258.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 378.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Agree Realty by 403.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Agree Realty during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $71.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.49. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.31. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $73.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 4.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.217 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

ADC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.32.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

