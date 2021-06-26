Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 13,733 Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLB. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 144.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

PRLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB opened at $96.86 on Friday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.60 and a twelve month high of $286.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.15 and a beta of 1.66.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Proto Labs had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Proto Labs’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

