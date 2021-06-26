Duality Advisers LP Trims Stock Holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Duality Advisers LP reduced its stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,140 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 38.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 75,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after acquiring an additional 21,051 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 2.7% in the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 11,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the first quarter valued at $394,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,929,000 after acquiring an additional 30,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 212.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,152,000 after acquiring an additional 812,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

ASH stock opened at $88.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.15 and a 1 year high of $95.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.39.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.31). Ashland Global had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Ashland Global’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

In other Ashland Global news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $228,034.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,886.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ashland Global in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Ashland Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.82.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

