Duality Advisers LP Trims Stock Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Duality Advisers LP lowered its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLO. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 110.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 83.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 167.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLO opened at $24.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.35. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $25.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 5.29%. Flowers Foods’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.12%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

