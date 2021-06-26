DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.43% of DXP Enterprises worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,768,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,522,000 after acquiring an additional 99,607 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 12,762 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 72,667 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 13.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 178,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 21,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 8,290 shares in the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DXPE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ DXPE opened at $32.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.86. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.42 and a twelve month high of $35.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.91 million, a P/E ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. DXP Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $245.62 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DXP Enterprises news, CEO David R. Little bought 30,021 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.67 per share, for a total transaction of $860,702.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,356,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,878,412.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

