dynaCERT Inc (CVE:DYA) Director Robert Karl Maier Buys 30,000 Shares of Stock

dynaCERT Inc (CVE:DYA) Director Robert Karl Maier bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 844,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$295,438.15.

On Monday, May 3rd, Robert Karl Maier bought 25,000 shares of dynaCERT stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,500.00.

CVE DYA opened at C$0.74 on Friday. dynaCERT Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$0.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.74. The company has a current ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$264.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00.

DynaCERT Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, distribution, and installation of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally. Its patent-pending retrofit product provides performance enhancements by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold resulting in fuel efficiency and reduced fuel emissions.

