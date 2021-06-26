Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,577,000 after purchasing an additional 61,504 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth approximately $4,156,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 216,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 16,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the first quarter worth $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DT. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.52.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 7,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $317,410.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 877,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,390,655.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $3,033,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,863 shares in the company, valued at $35,012,694.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 191,852 shares of company stock worth $9,769,836. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DT opened at $59.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.94, a P/E/G ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.51. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.83 and a 52 week high of $59.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.78.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

