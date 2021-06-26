DZ Bank Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI)

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DWNI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €49.95 ($58.77).

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

DWNI opened at €51.48 ($60.56) on Wednesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a twelve month low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a twelve month high of €38.09 ($44.81). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €47.97.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.