Eargo (EAR) & Its Rivals Financial Comparison

Eargo (NASDAQ: EAR) is one of 41 public companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Eargo to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.6% of Eargo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Eargo and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eargo 0 0 4 0 3.00 Eargo Competitors 302 1218 2130 84 2.53

Eargo presently has a consensus price target of $45.33, indicating a potential upside of 19.20%. As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential downside of 0.26%. Given Eargo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Eargo is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Eargo and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eargo N/A N/A N/A Eargo Competitors -191.98% -58.37% -12.63%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eargo and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Eargo $69.15 million -$39.85 million -10.01 Eargo Competitors $1.11 billion $144.99 million 18.11

Eargo’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Eargo. Eargo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc., a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc. and changed its name to Eargo, Inc. in November 2014. Eargo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

