Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Receives $13.85 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.85.

EC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America raised Ecopetrol from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Ecopetrol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 38.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 489,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after buying an additional 135,262 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter valued at about $941,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ecopetrol by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,045,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.84. 1,139,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,836. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.66. Ecopetrol has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $14.87. The company has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.80.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.0932 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.3%.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas; offshore exploration; energy supply services; specialized management services; and distribution of natural gas and LPG activities.

