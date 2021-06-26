EDC Blockchain Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $224,946.00 (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0199 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EDC Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $914,895.95 and approximately $224,946.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,318.53 or 0.99824110 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00028764 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008065 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00054486 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000814 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000095 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC Blockchain (CRYPTO:EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com . EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

