Edge Capital Group LLC Buys Shares of 12,500 FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,500 shares of the information security company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in FireEye in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,540,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FireEye by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 168,778 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after buying an additional 29,087 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FireEye by 189.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,191,519 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $73,596,000 after buying an additional 2,087,348 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of FireEye by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 44,192 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 9,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FireEye during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

FEYE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEYE opened at $20.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.61. FireEye, Inc. has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.14.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. FireEye’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FireEye news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.18 per share, with a total value of $201,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,922 shares in the company, valued at $583,645.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 87,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $1,705,284.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 665,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,894,909.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

