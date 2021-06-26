Edge Capital Group LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 344,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,865,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of AON by 7,161,633.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 214,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,391,000 after buying an additional 214,849 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of AON by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AON by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AON by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,254,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,136,000 after buying an additional 357,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

NYSE:AON opened at $243.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.61. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $260.97. The company has a market cap of $54.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.85.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.80%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.