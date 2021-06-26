Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,029 ($13.44). Electrocomponents shares last traded at GBX 1,029 ($13.44), with a volume of 855,259 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ECM shares. Barclays upped their price target on Electrocomponents from GBX 775 ($10.13) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,219 ($15.93) to GBX 1,388 ($18.13) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Electrocomponents presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,004.67 ($13.13).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,032.99. The company has a market cap of £4.85 billion and a PE ratio of 37.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.69, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a GBX 9.80 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Electrocomponents’s previous dividend of $6.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Electrocomponents’s dividend payout ratio is 0.57%.

In other Electrocomponents news, insider David Egan sold 25,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,042 ($13.61), for a total value of £260,729.24 ($340,644.42).

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It provides industrial interconnect and test industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

