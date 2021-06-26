Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Price Target Increased to $2.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) had its target price lifted by CIBC to $2.50 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Element Solutions to $3.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Element Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.58.

Shares of ESI stock opened at $23.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.68. Element Solutions has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $24.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $550.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 6,353 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 202.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 69,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 372,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 202,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

