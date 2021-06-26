eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Major Shareholder Ltd Ginola Sells 8,119 Shares of Stock

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 8,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $30,040.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 289,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,817. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ltd Ginola also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Ltd Ginola sold 72,552 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $293,110.08.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Ltd Ginola sold 5,323 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $19,428.95.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Ltd Ginola sold 25,100 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $92,870.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Ltd Ginola sold 500,000 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $1,615,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Ltd Ginola sold 16,072 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $39,858.56.

On Monday, May 24th, Ltd Ginola sold 14,724 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $36,073.80.

On Thursday, May 20th, Ltd Ginola sold 40,798 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total value of $99,547.12.

On Friday, April 23rd, Ltd Ginola sold 72,527 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $195,822.90.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Ltd Ginola sold 66,745 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total value of $171,534.65.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Ltd Ginola sold 1,807 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.34, for a total value of $6,035.38.

NYSEAMERICAN EMAN opened at $3.54 on Friday. eMagin Co. has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $5.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.41. The company has a market cap of $255.84 million, a P/E ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EMAN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eMagin in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised eMagin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMAN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in eMagin by 3,250.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,047,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after buying an additional 1,016,008 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of eMagin during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,165,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eMagin during the 1st quarter valued at about $883,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of eMagin by 212.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 204,822 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eMagin during the 1st quarter valued at about $711,000. Institutional investors own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

