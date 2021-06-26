EMCOR Group, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.78 Per Share (NYSE:EME)

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for EMCOR Group in a report issued on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.72. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EMCOR Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.32 EPS.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.37. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday.

EME opened at $123.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 47.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EMCOR Group has a 12-month low of $58.72 and a 12-month high of $129.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 8.13%.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $2,854,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,438,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $834,272,000 after acquiring an additional 678,597 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,812,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $427,572,000 after acquiring an additional 43,181 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,612,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,387,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,927,000 after purchasing an additional 99,244 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,161,000 after purchasing an additional 69,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

