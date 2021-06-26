Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $65.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Emergent beat Q1 estimates for earnings while missing the same for revenues. Meanwhile, Emergent’s main product, the BioThrax vaccine, is seeing a slowdown in sales of late as the transition to AV7909 is eating into its sales. Moreover, Emergent recently got an unfavorable patent ruling in a lawsuit on Narcan, which can open doors to generic competition. Recent production halt at its COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing facility was also a major setback. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date. However, the company has several collaboration agreements with multiple COVID-19 vaccine makers. If a vaccine is successfully developed, it can reap huge profits for Emergent. The company’s acquisitions of PaxVax and Adapt Pharma expanded its presence in the public health threats market.”

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EBS. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Argus restated a hold rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.50.

Shares of NYSE:EBS opened at $63.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.40. Emergent BioSolutions has a 12-month low of $55.07 and a 12-month high of $137.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.62 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 37.42%. Analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $177,290.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,012.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 242.2% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 97,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,381,000 after purchasing an additional 68,810 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 13.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,185,000 after purchasing an additional 20,962 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 7.4% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 28,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Paradiem LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 81.3% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 38,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 17,329 shares in the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

