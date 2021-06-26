Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Price Target Raised to C$46.00 at CIBC

Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EMLAF. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Empire in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotia Howard Weill restated an outperform rating on shares of Empire in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Empire from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Empire from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TD Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Empire in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.33.

Get Empire alerts:

OTCMKTS EMLAF opened at $31.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.27. Empire has a fifty-two week low of $23.76 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Farm Boy, Longo's, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations, as well as operates grocery e-commerce stores under the banners, such as VoilÃ by Sobeys, Grocery Gateway, IGA.net, and ThriftyFoods.com.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.