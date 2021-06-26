Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Trading 1.5% Higher

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $81.25 and last traded at $81.12. 762,931 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 559,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.96.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 12.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,467,000 after buying an additional 142,797 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 9.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,928,000 after purchasing an additional 70,509 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 24.6% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encompass Health Company Profile (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

