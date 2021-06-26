Energy Web Token (EWT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.24 Million

Energy Web Token (CURRENCY:EWT) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 26th. Energy Web Token has a total market capitalization of $169.18 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Energy Web Token has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar. One Energy Web Token coin can currently be purchased for $5.63 or 0.00018219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003239 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00044267 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.29 or 0.00166039 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00093520 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000168 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,271.81 or 1.01237866 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Energy Web Token Profile

Energy Web Token’s genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 30,062,138 coins. Energy Web Token’s official website is www.energyweb.org . The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/EnergyWeb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energy Web Token’s official message board is medium.com/energy-web-insights . Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions. EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain. “

