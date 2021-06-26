Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) PT Lowered to $26.00

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

NYSE EPAC opened at $25.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.82. Enerpac Tool Group has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $28.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.05 and a beta of 1.48.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.98 million. Enerpac Tool Group’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 68,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.