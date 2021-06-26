Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) PT Lowered to $26.00

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.32% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.
NYSE EPAC opened at $25.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.82. Enerpac Tool Group has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $28.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.05 and a beta of 1.48.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 68,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter.
About Enerpac Tool Group
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.
Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.