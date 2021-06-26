Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Coverage Initiated at Stephens

Analysts at Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.50.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $175.39 on Thursday. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $44.14 and a 1-year high of $229.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.89 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.98.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 18,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.39, for a total transaction of $3,108,286.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,552,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 27,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total transaction of $4,008,016.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,257,567.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 211,911 shares of company stock valued at $30,019,363. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 606.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 336,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,548,000 after buying an additional 288,796 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $345,000. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 269.1% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 73.6% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 134,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,843,000 after buying an additional 57,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $39,729,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

