Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 56.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,264 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 104,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 42,686 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Avantor by 427.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 96,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 78,173 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Avantor by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 14,529 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Avantor by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Avantor by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 86,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 9,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $35.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.03, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.30. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.44 and a 1 year high of $35.79.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Avantor news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 235,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $7,532,495.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,555,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,836,245.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $3,242,179.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,679 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,639.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,492,284 shares of company stock worth $108,178,090 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AVTR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

