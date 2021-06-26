Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNVR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the first quarter worth $49,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 56.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after buying an additional 76,161 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Univar Solutions by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,669,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,862,000 after purchasing an additional 85,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions stock opened at $25.61 on Friday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 22,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $561,032.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,286,564.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.71 per share, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,757.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNVR has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

